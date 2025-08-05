Hayley Williams premieres video for new solo song, 'Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party'

Hayley Williams has premiered the video for "Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party," one of the Paramore frontwoman's 17 new solo songs.

The clip finds Williams gallivanting around her hometown of Nashville as she sings, "I'll be the biggest star/ At this racist country singer's bar." It also features Tennessee House of Representatives member Justin Jones, who was expelled in 2023 for taking part in a gun control protest. He was later reinstated on an interim basis before regaining his seat in a special election.

"Special thanks to Brother Justin Jones for being a part of this video and so much more in the Nashville community," Williams says.

You can watch the "Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party" video on YouTube.

Williams originally released "Ego Death" and 16 other solo songs on her website for a limited time before officially putting them out on streaming services. The set follows Williams' two solo albums, 2020's Petals for Armor and 2021's Flowers for Vases/Descansos.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.