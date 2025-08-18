Hayley Williams premieres video for 'Glum' solo single

"Glum" single artwork. Post Atlantic
By Josh Johnson

Hayley Williams has premiered the video for "Glum," one of her 17 new solo songs.

The clip features the Paramore frontwoman wandering around an empty house, and features a cameo from her dog, Alf. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Williams first released "Glum" and the 16 other songs in late July exclusively on her website, which was locked behind an access code provided by her hair dye company, Good Dye Young. She officially released every track to streaming platforms on Aug. 1.

"Glum" is the second song from the batch to get a video, following "Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party."

Williams put out her debut solo album, Petals for Armor, in 2020. She put out a follow-up, Flowers for Vases/Descansos, in 2021.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

