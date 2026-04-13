Hayley Williams performs 'Cover Me Up' with Jason Isbell in NYC

Hayley Williams performs onstage during The Ally Coalition's 11th Annual Talent Show at NYU Skirball Center on December 15, 2025 in New York City. (Valerie Terranova/Getty Images)

Hayley Williams' concert in New York City Sunday featured a surprise appearance by Americana artist and former Drive-By Truckers member Jason Isbell.

The Paramore frontwoman invited Isbell onstage to perform a duet rendition of his 2013 song "Cover Me Up."

Notably, "Cover Me Up" has also been covered by country superstar Morgan Wallen, who released his version in 2019. Williams later named Wallen as the "racist country singer" she sings about on her song "Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party," the title track off her 2025 solo album.

Williams' solo tour, which has featured a performance of Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party in full each night, continues Tuesday in Baltimore. It marks her first solo outing after her initially announced debut tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

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