Hayley Williams, Fall Out Boy chart on ﻿'Billboard'﻿ Hot 100 with Taylor Swift collaborations

Paramore's Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy are charting on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to collaborations with Taylor Swift.

Both acts appear on "From the Vault" songs off Swift's newly released Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album, a rerecorded edition of her 2010 effort. Williams guests on a song called "Castles Crumbling," which enters the Hot 100 at #31, while Fall Out Boy's feature, "Electric Touch," starts at #35.

Williams last appeared on the Hot 100 in 2017 with the Paramore single "Hard Times." She's made the all-genre chart twice as a featured solo artist, including on the #2 hit "Airplanes" with B.o.B.

Fall Out Boy, meanwhile, just returned to the Hot 100 as a leading artist for the first time in seven years with their cover of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire." They were last on the chart as a featured artist in 2019.

As for Swift, every one of the 22 songs off Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is currently charting on the Hot 100 following the album's July 7 release.

