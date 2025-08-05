Hayley Williams & David Byrne collaborating on new song for Netflix's ﻿'The Twits﻿' film

By Josh Johnson

For Hayley Williams and David Byrne, collaborating is more than just a "Once in a Lifetime" experience.

The respective Paramore and Talking Heads singers are linking up again for a new song called "Open the Door," recorded for the upcoming animated Netflix film The Twits, based on the Roald Dahl book of the same name.

"Being a part of this movie is like one pinch-me moment after another. My favorite Roald Dahl book growing up was The Twits," Williams tells Netflix. "I owe David Byrne for pulling me into the music for this."

"I reached out to Hayley Williams to collaborate on the end credits song," Byrne adds. "We both agreed that it should serve to remind us that there is heart and connection in the story after all the unpleasantness depicted by Mr. and Mrs. Twit."

Byrne also wrote three other original songs for The Twits performed by the movie's cast.

The Twits is due out on Netflix later in 2025.

Williams and Byrne also collaborated on the latter's upcoming album, Who Is the Sky?, which will be released Sept. 5. Previously, Paramore covered Talking Heads' "Burning Down the House" while Byrne covered Paramore's "Hard Times."

