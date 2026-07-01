Hayley Williams covers Sinéad O'Connor at Dublin concert

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs onstage during The 2023 New Yorker Festival at Webster Hall on October 06, 2023 in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

The 2023 New Yorker Festival - Paramore Talks With Amanda Petrusich And Performs

Hayley Williams paid tribute to the late Sinéad O'Connor during her solo show in Dublin on Tuesday.

The Paramore frontwoman's set included a cover of O'Connor's track "Mandinka," a single off her 1987 debut album, The Lion and the Cobra.

O'Connor, who passed away in 2023, was born in Dublin. Williams introduced the performance by dedicating it to "queen Sinéad O'Connor."

The Dublin show marked the final European date of Williams' tour in support of her 2025 solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. During the tour, which launched in the U.S. in March, Williams performed Ego Death in full each night alongside select covers.

Williams performs at the Newport Folk Festival on July 24 before launching another U.S. tour in September. The upcoming U.S. headlining dates are part of "The Hayley Williams Show," which will feature performances from songs throughout her three solo albums.

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