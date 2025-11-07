Hayley Williams adds new song 'Showbiz' to 'Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party'

'Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party' album artwork. (Post Atlantic)
By Josh Johnson

Hayley Williams has released a new song called "Showbiz," the latest track to be added to her Ego Death a Bachelorette Party solo album.

"Guess that's curtains/ Was it just showbiz?" the Paramore frontwoman sings through an electronic vocal effect.

The premiere of "Showbiz" coincides with the physical release of Ego Death on Friday. It's one of three songs to be added to the album's initial track list, along with "Parachute" and "Good Ol' Days," bringing the total number of songs to 20.

Williams first released the original 17 songs on her website in July before then putting them all out as individual singles. She officially collected them as the Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party album in August.

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party marks Williams' third solo album, following 2021's Flowers for Vases/Descansos and 2020's Petals for Armor.

Paramore's most recent album is 2023's This Is Why.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!