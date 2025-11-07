Hayley Williams adds new song 'Showbiz' to 'Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party'

Hayley Williams has released a new song called "Showbiz," the latest track to be added to her Ego Death a Bachelorette Party solo album.

"Guess that's curtains/ Was it just showbiz?" the Paramore frontwoman sings through an electronic vocal effect.

The premiere of "Showbiz" coincides with the physical release of Ego Death on Friday. It's one of three songs to be added to the album's initial track list, along with "Parachute" and "Good Ol' Days," bringing the total number of songs to 20.

Williams first released the original 17 songs on her website in July before then putting them all out as individual singles. She officially collected them as the Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party album in August.

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party marks Williams' third solo album, following 2021's Flowers for Vases/Descansos and 2020's Petals for Armor.

Paramore's most recent album is 2023's This Is Why.

