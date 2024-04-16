Hawthorne Heights playing ﻿'The Silence in Black and White'﻿ in full on 20 Years of Tears tour

If you need even more emo nostalgia in your life, Hawthorne Heights is here for you.

The "Ohio Is for Lovers" outfit has announced the 20 Years of Tears tour, during which they'll be playing their 2004 debut album, The Silence in Black and White, in full. The outing runs from June 23 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to September 15 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Depending on the date, bands including Thursday, Saosin and Anberlin will also be on the bill.

"20 Years of Tears is a celebration of the genre that raised an entire generation, with basement-born bands to stadium headliners," says Hawthorne Heights front man JT Woodruff. "Emo comes in all shapes and sizes and has touched the hearts and minds of people from all walks of life. With some of the biggest names of the MySpace Generation, this lineup is designed to give you the energy you had while feeling so misunderstood, as a 'misguided' youth."

He adds, "This is not just a summer concert, it is a must-see event that can reignite the fire inside all of us as we sing and scream together like it's 2004."

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HawthorneHeights.com.

In between the 20 Years of Tears dates, Hawthorne Heights will hold their Is for Lovers festivals.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.