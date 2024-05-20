Harness your Gold record: Pavement earns first RIAA certification

Matador Records

By Josh Johnson

Pavement is officially an RIAA-certified band.

The beloved indie outfit's song "Harness Your Hopes" has gone Gold, making it their first-ever release, single or album to receive that distinction.

If there was one Pavement song to get RIAA recognition, it probably seemed like 1994's "Cut Your Hair," which was the band's first and only single to chart on Billboard's Alternative Airplay ranking, would be the favorite. However, "Harness Your Hopes," a 1999 B-side, has become an unlikely TikTok sensation in recent years and even inspired a viral dance challenge.

In recognition of its belated success, Pavement premiered a video for "Harness Your Hopes" in 2022. It currently has the most YouTube views of any Pavement video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!