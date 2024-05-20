Harness your Gold record: Pavement earns first RIAA certification

Pavement is officially an RIAA-certified band.

The beloved indie outfit's song "Harness Your Hopes" has gone Gold, making it their first-ever release, single or album to receive that distinction.

If there was one Pavement song to get RIAA recognition, it probably seemed like 1994's "Cut Your Hair," which was the band's first and only single to chart on Billboard's Alternative Airplay ranking, would be the favorite. However, "Harness Your Hopes," a 1999 B-side, has become an unlikely TikTok sensation in recent years and even inspired a viral dance challenge.

In recognition of its belated success, Pavement premiered a video for "Harness Your Hopes" in 2022. It currently has the most YouTube views of any Pavement video.

