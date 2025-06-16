Hairy is no longer the head after Linkin Park's Emily Armstrong gave mid-show haircut to fan

By Josh Johnson

Heavy is the crown, but your head might feel lighter after getting a haircut from Emily Armstrong.

The Linkin Park vocalist showed off her skills as both a singer and a barber when she shaved the head of a fan in the crowd during the band's show at the Czech Republic's Rock for People festival over the weekend.

You can see photos of the mid-set haircut via LP's Instagram.

If you feel that your hair is getting shaggy and in need of a trim, Linkin Park's tour comes to the U.S. in July, though we can't guarantee you'll be able to get an Armstrong buzz.

Linkin Park is touring in support of their 2024 album, From Zero, their first record with Armstrong following the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington.

