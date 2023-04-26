HAIM's Este Haim is the executive music producer on upcoming '﻿A Small Light﻿' series

HAIM's Este Haim is the executive music producer on the upcoming limited series A Small Light.

The show's soundtrack, which was co-produced by Este, will be released May 23. It includes contributions from fellow HAIM member Danielle Haim, as well as King Princess, Sharon Van Etten and Kamasi Washington. Danielle's track, a cover of Doris Day's "Till We Meet Again," premieres May 5.

A Small Light is based on the story of Miep Gies, who helped hide Anne Frank's family during the Holocaust. In a statement, Este says she "can't begin to express what an honor and a privilege it is to be a part of this series, especially as my first role as an EMP."

"Miep's story is one of a modern woman standing up for what is right, and that should continue to inspire all of us," she continues. "I am so thrilled to be able to help bring this to life through the power of music."

A Small Light debuts May 1 on National Geographic and airs two episodes each Monday. You can also stream each episode the day after its initial airing on Disney+ and Hulu.

