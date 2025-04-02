HAIM teases more upcoming new music with 'single girl summer' post

By Josh Johnson

After returning in March with the single "Relationships," HAIM is continuing to tease more upcoming new music.

The sister trio has shared an Instagram post featuring a clip of an unreleased song accompanying a video of them standing in the street alongside the phrase "this is your sign to leave him." In the caption, they write, "single girl summer."

"Relationships" marked the first new HAIM song in two years, and the first preview off their next album, the follow-up to 2020's Women in Music Pt. III.

HAIM is set to perform at New Orleans Jazz Fest on April 27.

