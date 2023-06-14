Haim shuts down accusations they don't actually play their instruments

The talented sisters of Haim -- Este, Danielle, and Alana -- are not here for anyone doubting their musical prowess. After their electrifying performance at the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, the band caught wind of rumors suggesting they were faking playing their own instruments. Well, they wasted no time setting the record straight.

It all started when Lakeshore Records' A&R director, Eric Craig, raised doubts about Este's bass skills in the comments section of an Instagram video posted by NME. "Is it me or is that bassist just acting?" he questioned.

In a direct response from the band's account, they expressed their disbelief that this misconception was still making the rounds. "lol I can't believe this s*** is STILL happening," they replied.

Este, feeling the need to address the accusation head-on, took to the band's Instagram Stories to set things straight. Frustrated but firm, she wrote, "I'm so used to seeing this s**** on every f****** video of us playing ever, but I'm so over it. Don't ever say we don't play our f****** instruments."

The sisters have always been known for their incredible musical skills, and they refuse to let anyone undermine their hard work and talent. So, doubters beware!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.