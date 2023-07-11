HAIM recreates '﻿Days Are Gone﻿' album cover

HAIM is throwing it back to the Days Are Gone days.

The sister trio has shared an Instagram video of them sitting down in lawn chairs on a patch of grass, much like they do in the 2013 album's cover artwork. In the background, you can hear the opening of the Days Are Gone single "The Wire."

"DAYS ARE BACK," HAIM declares in the post's caption.

Days Are Gone notably turns 10 in September, leading to speculation that HAIM could be teasing an anniversary reissue or tour. Or perhaps they just felt like recreating the album cover for fun.

HAIM has followed Days Are Gone with two albums, 2017's Something to Tell You and 2020's Women in Music Pt. III. They're touring this summer while opening for Taylor Swift.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.