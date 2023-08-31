HAIM is "working with some cool people" on new music

The Final Night Of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Los Angeles, CA Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management (Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

It appears it's about to be HAIM time once more.

During an interview with BBC Radio 6, the sister trio was asked about a possible new album, to which they responded, "We've been working with some cool people."

One such cool person "may or may not" be the long-reclusive British musician Jai Paul, who made his live debut at this year's Coachella.

"We cannot confirm or deny," HAIM adds.

HAIM's most recent album is 2020's Women in Music Pt. III. They're putting out a 10th anniversary reissue of their 2013 debut, Days Are Gone, on September 29.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.