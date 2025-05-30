HAIM goes back to high school in latest '﻿I quit﻿' track, 'Take me back'

Columbia Records; Art By Paul Thomas Anderson
By Josh Johnson

HAIM has released a new song called "Take me back," a track off the band's upcoming album, I quit.

"Take me back" finds the sister trio reminiscing about high school. As they share in an Instagram post, "Long story short- high school is insane."

"These stories are real," HAIM says. "Names have been changed."

You can listen to "Take me back" now via digital outlets.

I quit, the follow-up to 2020's Women in Music Pt. III, drops June 20. It also includes the songs "Relationships," "Down to be wrong" and "Everybody's trying to figure me out."

HAIM will launch a U.S. tour in support of I quit in September.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

