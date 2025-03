We now know exactly when HAIM's new single is arriving.

After previously teasing the track, called "Relationships," the sister trio has revealed that it will premiere Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

You can hear a preview of "Relationships" now via HAIM's Instagram.

"Relationships" will mark the first new HAIM music since their 2023 Barbie soundtrack song, "Home." Their most recent album is 2020's Women in Music, Pt. III.

