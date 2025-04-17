HAIM announces LA concerts for 'everyone who’s been there since day one'

It's about to be HAIM time in Los Angeles.

The sister trio has announced a pair of concerts taking place at LA's Bellwether venue on April 23 and April 24.

"This is for everyone who's been there since day one," HAIM says. "We love you guys. Take me back. Los Angeles see you next week."

You can RSVP for a chance at tickets now.

HAIM premiered a new single called "Relationships" in March and followed that with the April premiere of the track "Everybody's trying to figure me out." Both songs are expected to appear on the band's upcoming fourth album, the follow-up to 2020's Women in Music Pt. III.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.