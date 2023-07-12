HAIM announces 10th anniversary 'Days Are Gone' reissue

HAIM has announced a reissue of the band's 2013 debut album, Days Are Gone, in honor of its 10th anniversary.

The deluxe package will be released September 29 and includes a bonus disc featuring various demos and remixes.

"This record was a labor of love, with songs we'd been writing since high school in our living room," HAIM says of Days Are Gone.

The reissue news comes a day after HAIM shared an Instagram video of them recreating the original Days Are Gone album cover, sparking speculation about some sort of 10th anniversary celebration.

In addition to the reissue, HAIM will be playing Days Are Gone in full during a show in Los Angeles, taking place July 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

HAIM has followed Days Are Gone with two albums: 2017's Something to Tell You and 2020's Women in Music Pt. III. They're touring this summer while opening for Taylor Swift.

