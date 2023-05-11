H is for HAIM: Watch trio sing the alphabet on ﻿'Sesame Street'

HAIM took a visit to Sesame Street to practice their ABCs.

The sister trio guested on a recent episode of the long-running educational children's TV program to sing the alphabet song alongside Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and more.

You can watch HAIM's Sesame Street appearance streaming now on YouTube.

We can only assume that, in between learning what each letter is for, the residents of Sesame Street asked HAIM if they could get them tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras tour. They'll join the pop superstar's much-in-demand stadium outing in July.

