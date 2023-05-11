H is for HAIM: Watch trio sing the alphabet on ﻿'Sesame Street'

Courtesy of HBO

By Josh Johnson

HAIM took a visit to Sesame Street to practice their ABCs.

The sister trio guested on a recent episode of the long-running educational children's TV program to sing the alphabet song alongside Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and more.

You can watch HAIM's Sesame Street appearance streaming now on YouTube.

We can only assume that, in between learning what each letter is for, the residents of Sesame Street asked HAIM if they could get them tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras tour. They'll join the pop superstar's much-in-demand stadium outing in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!