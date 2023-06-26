Gwen Stefani to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gwen Stefani is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The No Doubt frontwoman and solo artist is one of 31 celebrities to receive the honor in 2024, along with fellow musicians Def Leppard, Dr. Dre, Brandy Norwood and ex-Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar; actors Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Chris Pine and the late Chadwick Boseman; and tennis star Billie Jean King.

Dates for the star ceremonies have not yet been scheduled. Those selected have two years to choose the date for their ceremony.

