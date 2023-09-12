'GUTS'﻿ on Parade: Olivia Rodrigo declares Rage Against the Machine her "favorite band right now"

Rage Against The Machine In Concert - New York, NY Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Rage Against the Machine will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November, but they've just earned perhaps an even more prestigious honor: a shoutout from Olivia Rodrigo.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the "drivers license" star declares the "Killing in the Name" outfit to be her "favorite band right now."

"I would just play it over and over again on my way to and from the studio," Rodrigo says, adding that she wants to attend the Rock Hall induction ceremony on November 3  "so bad," but can't due to "some immovable schedule conflict."

"I am literally going to cry myself to sleep about it," she says.

During the interview, Rodrigo also talks about crediting Hayley Williams as a co-writer on her song "good 4 u" due to its similarities to Paramore's "Misery Business."

"I was a little caught off guard," Rodrigo says. "At the time it was very confusing, and I was green and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Is that the phrase?

"It's not something that I was super involved in," she adds. "It was more team-on-team. So, I wouldn't be the best person to ask."

Rodrigo's new album, GUTS, is out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

