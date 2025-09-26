Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters contribute to Spinal Tap tribute album for charity

Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters and Foreigner are among the artists contributing songs to The Majesty of Rock, a digital tribute album to the mock-rock band Spinal Tap.

The officially sanctioned album, which also features contributions from Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, System of a Down, The Go-Go’s, Kyuss, Robyn Hitchcock, Soul Asylum and more, is raising money for the nonprofit Teen Cancer America, which aims to improve the lives of teens and young adults who have cancer.

“The spirit of Spinal Tap has always been about turning it up to 11, and that’s exactly what we aim to do for young people with cancer,” Shannon Sullivan, executive director of Teen Cancer America, says. “This tribute album is a fun, powerful way to raise crucial funds and awareness for the unique challenges facing this age group."

She adds, "We are incredibly grateful to the brilliant artists who have lent their talents to this project and to the creators of Spinal Tap for allowing us to celebrate their genius for a cause that is so important.”

The Majesty of Rock features 32 covers from the Spinal Tap catalog, including a performance from Teen Cancer America's Play It Back Players. Only 5,000 digital copies are available for download for a minimum donation of $19.84, a tribute to the year the original This is Spinal Tap was released.

This is Spinal Tap was directed by Rob Reiner and starred Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer. It followed a fictional heavy metal band being filmed for a documentary.

The film's sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, is in theaters now.

