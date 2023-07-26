Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan releases new 'Lighthouse' track, “I Saw God On 10th Street”

The World Is Flat

By Jill Lances

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has released the new song "I Saw God on 10th Street," the second single from his upcoming solo album, Lighthouse, which drops October 20.

“I picture him as an old guy with white beard and hair, leaning up against a wall on a city street,” says Duff about his view of God. “The ultimate jurist of us all. Pissed off, squinting eyes to ward off what he sees, spitting frequently with no care for who may be around. The Creator. God. Allah, Shiva...or whomever.”

He adds, “I think I see him sometimes over on 10th St., hands in tight fists, and toes curled up and tense.”

You can listen to "I Saw God on 10th Street" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Lighthouse, McKagan's first solo release since 2019's Tenderness, features 11 tracks, with guest appearances by his GN'R bandmate Slash, Alice in ChainsJerry Cantrell and Iggy Pop. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

