Guns N' Roses and Billie Eilish are headlining the 2023 Music Midtown festival, taking place September 15-17 in Atlanta.

The bill also includes The 1975, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Incubus. Pop star Pink will headline, as well.

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, May 18, at 10 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MusicMidtown.com.

