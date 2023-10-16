Grunge N' Roses: Pearl Jam's Mike McCready jams "Paradise City" during Seattle GN'R show

Pearl Jam In Concert - Austin, TX Jim Bennett/Getty Images (Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Mike McCready helped bring some grunge to Guns N' Roses' concert in Seattle Saturday, October 14.

The Pearl Jam guitarist joined the "Welcome to the Jungle" rockers onstage to play along with a show-closing rendition of "Paradise City."

PJ drummer Matt Cameron, who attended the show, posted footage of the live collaboration in his Instagram Story.

GN'R previously rocked "Paradise City" with Dave Grohl and Carrie Underwood, among others.

The Grunge N' Roses tour continues Monday, October 16, in Vancouver with openers Alice in Chains.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

