Grouplove shares new song, "Eyes"

Glassnote Music

By Josh Johnson

Grouplove has shared a new song called "Eyes," a track off the band's upcoming album, I Want It All Right Now.

"'Eyes' explores the fleeting nature and impermanence of life," Grouplove says. "If I were to die tomorrow, the only thing that truly matters is that I surround myself with love and give love."

You can listen to "Eyes" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

I Want It All Right Now, the follow-up to 2021's This Is This, arrives July 7. It also includes the previously released songs "Hello," "All" and "Francine."

Grouplove will celebrate the release of I Want It All Right Now with a headlining show in Atlanta on July 7, which will stream live online. They'll then hit the road opening for Pink.

