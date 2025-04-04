Grouplove announces first live album, 'Rock N' Roll You Won't Save Me'

Glassnote
By Josh Johnson

Grouplove has announced their first-ever live album, Rock N' Roll You Won't Save Me.

The set, which was mostly recorded during the "Tongue Tied" outfit's 2024 show in Chicago, is due out May 30.

"Our 2024 Rock N' Roll You Won't Save Me Tour was an incredible and surreal heart opening tour for us," Grouplove says. "It was our first headlining tour in several years and we were visiting most of our favorite venues across the country."

"When we all came together, it felt like we were one giant organism lifting one another up and letting go of everything we didn't need," the band continues. "It felt really good. It felt so good that we wanted to remember it, press it, and share it with you."

Grouplove's most recent studio album is 2023's I Want It All Right Now.

