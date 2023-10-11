Grouplove announces 2024 headlining tour dates

P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 - Los Angeles Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Grouplove has announced a U.S. headlining tour for 2024.

The outing kicks off February 28 in Seattle and concludes March 30 in New York City. Bully will also be on the bill.

"Are you in need of a cathartic release in a space full of love and amazing people?" the "Tongue Tied" outfit says. "Then this tour is for you and for us!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GrouploveMusic.com.

Grouplove will be supporting their latest album, I Want It All Right Now, which dropped in July. They're currently on tour opening for Pink.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

