Grohl Down Under: Foo Fighters announce Tasmania show

FOO FIGHTERS Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters. (ABC/ABC) (ABC/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters are making the trip to the home of a certain Looney Tune.

Dave Grohl and company will headline UTAS Stadium on the Australian island state of Tasmania on Jan. 24. Presales begin Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit FooFighters.com.

The Foos have a storied history in Australia, including being the first international band to headline an Australian stadium show following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to their latest trek Down Under, the Foos will play a benefit concert in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, which is also Grohl's birthday. They'll launch a full U.S. tour in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!