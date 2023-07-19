Greta Van Fleet's already "about to start" working on '﻿Starcatcher﻿' follow-up

Greta Van Fleet's new album, Starcatcher, isn't even out yet, but the band's already looking toward a follow-up.

"The funny thing is we're always moving on to the next," drummer Danny Wagner tells Billboard. "We're actually about to start the next album as we speak."

"There are songs that go in and out of time for us, some get shelved and then you pick them up again 'cause they make sense for that thing that you're looking for," adds frontman Josh Kiszka. "And a lot of the stuff just comes about spontaneously and ends up on the record that we're working on."

Starcatcher, the third Greta Van Fleet album, drops Friday, July 21. The group launches a U.S. tour in support of Starcatcher July 24 in Nashville.

