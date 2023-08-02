Greta Van Fleet's ﻿'Starcatcher﻿' earns top-10 debut on '﻿Billboard﻿' 200

Lava/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

Greta Van Fleet's new album, Starcatcher, has debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

The third full-length effort from the "Highway Tune" rockers begins at #8 on the all-genre chart with a total of 45,000 equivalent album units, 41,000 of which were traditional album sales. Both of Greta's previous two albums, 2018's Anthem of the Peaceful Army and 2021's The Battle at Garden's Gate, also earned top-10 debuts.

Starcatcher includes the single "Meeting the Master." Greta Van Fleet's current U.S. tour behind the record continues Wednesday, August 2, in Salt Lake City.

Meanwhile, the Barbie movie soundtrack debuts at #2 on the Billboard 200 with 126,000 equivalent album units, 53,000 of which were traditional album sales. The compilation features new songs from alternative artists Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, HAIM and GAYLE, as well as contributions from Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

