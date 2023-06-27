Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka commends brother Josh's "bravery," "compassion" in coming out

Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka says he's proud of his brother and bandmate, Josh Kiszka, after the frontman came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community earlier in June.

"I think more so I'm in awe — of [Josh's] bravery and his compassion, and the amount of power that he holds," Jake tells Guitar.com.

"It's one thing explaining your sexual orientation to someone close or your family," the guitarist continues. "But when you go to announce something like that to millions, and the world, you're sort of standing naked before God and all of his mighty men saying, 'Here I am — take it or leave it!'"

In an Instagram post published on June 20, Josh wrote, "I've been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years. Those close to me are well aware, but it's important to me to share publicly." Josh also added links to organizations supporting LGBTQ+ rights where he lives in Tennessee amid the state's efforts to pass laws that target the community.

"I think it's great, I think it's time, and I think he was ready," Jake says. "But it does say something about the music we're writing, and where he's coming from — it's a beautiful thing."

Greta Van Fleet's new album, Starcatcher, drops July 21.

