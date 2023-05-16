Greta Van Fleet dropping new '﻿Starcatcher'﻿ song Friday; watch new live video for "Meeting the Master"

Lava/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

Greta Van Fleet has announced the release of another new song off the band's upcoming album, Starcatcher.

The track is titled "Sacred the Thread" and will arrive Friday, May 19.

"Sacred the Thread" follows the lead Starcatcher single "Meeting the Master," which dropped in April. While you wait for "Sacred the Thread," you can watch the newly released live video for "Meeting the Master," capturing its debut concert performance last March, streaming now on YouTube.

Starcatcher, the third Greta Van Fleet album and the follow-up to 2021's The Battle at Garden's Gate, arrives July 21. Greta Van Fleet will launch a U.S. tour in support of the album in July.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

