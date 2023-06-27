Greta Van Fleet shares new ﻿Starcatcher﻿ song, "The Falling Sky"

Greta Van Fleet has shared a new song called "The Falling Sky," a track off the band's upcoming album Starcatcher.

"An unwavering warrior carrying on the endless, eternal, and impossible battle for salvation; these were the elements of symbolism associated with this particular track," says guitarist Jake Kiszka. "In essence our fate is sealed, alike the stars that fall from the almighty heavens to the earth. This philosophy is carried through in the story of a bluesman, at the crossroads of the universe."

You can listen to "The Falling Sky" now via digital outlets.

Starcatcher, the follow-up to 2021's The Battle at Garden's Gate, arrives July 21. It also includes the previously released songs "Meeting the Master," "Sacred the Thread" and "Farewell for Now."

Greta Van Fleet will launch a U.S. tour in support of Starcatcher July 24 in Nashville. KALEO will also be on the bill for select dates.

