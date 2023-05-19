Greta Van Fleet debuts new ﻿'Starcatcher'﻿ song, "Sacred the Thread"

Lava/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

Greta Van Fleet has premiered a new song called "Sacred the Thread," a track off the band's upcoming album, Starcatcher.

The 5 1/2-minute "Sacred the Thread" is the second cut off Starcatcher to be released, following lead single "Meeting the Master." You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Starcatcher, the follow-up to 2021's The Battle at Garden's Gate, arrives in full on July 21.

Greta Van Fleet will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of Starcatcher in July. Kaleo will also be on the bill for select dates.

