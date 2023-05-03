Greta Van Fleet premieres video for '﻿Starcatcher'﻿ single "Meeting the Master"

Greta Van Fleet has premiered the video for "Meeting the Master," the lead single off the band's upcoming album, Starcatcher.

The clip finds the "Highway Tune" rockers standing in a picturesque forest, cut with images of swords, crowns and galloping horses. Basically, it feels like a deleted scene from the Lord of the Rings movies.

You can watch the "Meeting the Master" video streaming now on YouTube.

Starcatcher, the third Greta Van Fleet album, drops July 21. After playing this weekend's Shaky Knees and Beale Street festivals, the group will launch a full U.S. tour behind Starcatcher in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.