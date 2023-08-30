Greta Van Fleet premieres video for ﻿'Starcatcher﻿' track "The Falling Sky"

Lava/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

Greta Van Fleet has premiered the video for "The Falling Sky," a track off the band's new album, Starcatcher.

The clip features a collage of images from a Lord of the Rings-esque fantasy world, including a giant sword, galloping horses and volcanic mountains. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

Starcatcher, the third GVF album, was released in July and also includes the single "Meeting the Master."

Greta Van Fleet's U.S. tour in support of Starcatcher continues September 3 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

