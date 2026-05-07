Greta Van Fleet teases 'The trouble's begun' after posting thank-you video

Tons Of Rock Festival 2024 Greta Van Fleet performs on stage at Tons Of Rock Festival 2024 on June 29, 2024 in Oslo, Norway. (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns) (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

The Greta Van Fleet plot thickens.

As previously reported, the "Highway Tune" rockers posted a video earlier in the week titled "Thanks for the Wild Ride," which featured throwback footage from throughout the band's career. Given the title and reflective nature of the video, some fans were worried that GVF was calling it quits, though others thought it could be an elaborate tease for new music to follow their most recent album, 2023's Starcatcher.

Now, there's a new hint posted in the form of a video on Greta's Instagram Story, featuring a shot of guitarist Jake Kiszka opening a case and strumming an acoustic guitar. The clip is subtitled, "The trouble's begun."

Stay (highway) tuned.

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