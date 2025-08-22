Greta Van Fleet offshoot Mirador releases new song, 'Fortunes Fate'

'Mirador' album artwork. Republic Records
By Josh Johnson

Mirador, the new band featuring Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka, has released a new song called "Fortunes Fate."

The track will appear on the upcoming self-titled debut Mirador album.

"'Fortunes Fate' is a song of yearning and escape, one that embodies the quest for freedom and self-discovery," Mirador says. "The protagonist's journey is a metaphor for the human experience, torn between the comfort of familiarity and the allure of the unknown. This song is an ode to the desperate romantic, who chases destiny despite the cost, leaving behind the one they love."

"As an artist, you're perpetually walking the line between ecstasy and disaster, radiance and ruin," the band continues. "It's a testament to the power of fate, guiding us toward our true purpose, and the enduring force of love, which awaits us in every lifetime."

The album Mirador is due out Sept. 19. It also includes the previously released single "Feels Like Gold."

Mirador will launch a U.S. tour Sept. 12 in Chicago.

The most recent Greta Van Fleet album is 2023's Starcatcher.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!