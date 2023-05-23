Green Day's Tré Cool & other punk rockers join Gogol Bordello for charity single supporting Ukraine

Punk musicians including Green Day drummer Tré Cool have teamed up with the band Gogol Bordello for a song in support of Ukraine amid Russia's continued invasion of the country.

The track is called "United Strike Back" and also features ex-Dead Kennedys vocalist Jello Biafra, as well as members of Fugazi, Agnostic Front, Ministry and the Ukrainian band Kazka.

Gogol Bordello frontman Eugene Hütz, who's from Ukraine, says, "Here, living legends of punk and hardcore who always meant so much to me, come together to show their much needed support for Ukrainian freedom fighters."

You can listen to "United Strike Back" now via digital outlets. Proceeds will be donated to Kind Deeds, which supports wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.