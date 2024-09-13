Green Day's Punk Bunny Coffee announces partnership with LAFC soccer team

Green Day's Punk Bunny Coffee has announced a partnership with Los Angeles' LAFC MLS soccer team.

Punk Bunny will be LAFC's official coffee and will be sold at their home BMO Stadium beginning Sept. 18.

"We fell in love with soccer through our hometown Oakland Roots," Green Day says. "So when the opportunity arose for Punk Bunny Coffee to partner with LAFC and supply the stadium with coffee, we jumped at it. We love watching the game grow at every level… all while serving kick-a** coffee!"

The partnership between Punk Bunny and LAFC is one of several recent Green Day coffee ventures. The band has also announced a collaboration with 7-Eleven, and an American Idiot-themed Keurig Kit.

Green Day is currently touring the U.S. while playing their American Idiot and Dookie in full to celebrate their respective 20th and 30th anniversaries. The band's also just announced they're bringing the tour to Australia in March 2025 with support from AFI.

