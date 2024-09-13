Green Day's Punk Bunny Coffee announces partnership with LAFC soccer team

By Josh Johnson

Green Day's Punk Bunny Coffee has announced a partnership with Los Angeles' LAFC MLS soccer team.

Punk Bunny will be LAFC's official coffee and will be sold at their home BMO Stadium beginning Sept. 18.

"We fell in love with soccer through our hometown Oakland Roots," Green Day says. "So when the opportunity arose for Punk Bunny Coffee to partner with LAFC and supply the stadium with coffee, we jumped at it. We love watching the game grow at every level… all while serving kick-a** coffee!"

The partnership between Punk Bunny and LAFC is one of several recent Green Day coffee ventures. The band has also announced a collaboration with 7-Eleven, and an American Idiot-themed Keurig Kit.

Green Day is currently touring the U.S. while playing their American Idiot and Dookie in full to celebrate their respective 20th and 30th anniversaries. The band's also just announced they're bringing the tour to Australia in March 2025 with support from AFI.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!