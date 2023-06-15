Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong shares support for Oakland A's fans' "reverse boycott"

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is sharing his support for fans of the Oakland A's baseball team amid their "reverse boycott."

As opposed to refusing to go to games, as one might do in a traditional boycott, the A's faithful are showing up in droves to show their love for the team amid John Fisher's plan to move it to Las Vegas. Attending fans have been chanting "sell the team" in protest of Fisher's relocation plan.

Reverse boycott organizer Gabriel Hernandez tweeted a photo of Armstrong at a recent game wearing an A's hat and holding a green shirt reading, "SELL."

"@billiejoe SUPPORTS THE MOVEMENT," the tweet reads.

Armstrong was born in Oakland and formed Green Day amid the Bay Area punk scene of the '80s. He's previously thrown out the ceremonial first pitch for the A's.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

