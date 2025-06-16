Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong criticizes 'fascist' Donald Trump during Download set

ABC/Paula Lobo
By Josh Johnson

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong took a moment out of the band's headlining set at England's Download Festival on Friday to criticize President Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump and his administration is a fascist government," Armstrong declared in fan-shot footage of the Download performance. "And it's up to us to fight back."

Armstrong also encouraged the crowd to chant "you fat bastard" at Trump.

Previously, Armstrong altered the lyrics to songs including "American Idiot" and "Jesus of Suburbia" to criticize Trump and Vice President JD Vance, as well as Elon Musk.

