Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong feels 'something is gonna happen' with scrapped '﻿American Idiot' ﻿movie

ABC/Paula Lobo
By Josh Johnson

Green Day's upcoming New Years Rev film isn't the first movie they tried to make.

A film adaptation of the musical inspired by the band's American Idiot album was announced in 2016, but by 2020 the project had been scrapped. However, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong remains confident that an American Idiot movie will eventually become reality.

"I'm sure something is gonna happen," Armstrong tells Variety. "The musical did so well and they've done it in Australia, Italy, Germany, England. ... It's traveled so well. Eventually it's going to happen, I would think."

American Idiot the musical premiered in 2010 and won two Tony awards in technical categories. During the run, Armstrong would occasionally play the role of the character St. Jimmy.

New Years Rev, meanwhile, is currently in production. It's inspired by Green Day's early van touring days.

