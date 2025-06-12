Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong shares shelved 'I Get Around' cover in honor of Brian Wilson

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has unearthed a shelved cover he recorded of The Beach Boys song "I Get Around" in honor of the late Brian Wilson.

"I recorded a cover of 'I Get Around' a few years ago.. never got to share it," Armstrong says. "One of my all time favorite songs ever."

You can listen to Armstrong's cover via his Instagram.

Wilson's passing was announced by his family on Wednesday. He was 82.

Dave Matthews Band also paid tribute to Wilson with a cover of The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" during their concert Wednesday in Wantagh, New York. Additionally, the set included a cover of Sly and the Family Stone's "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)" in honor of the late Sly Stone, who died Monday at age 82.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.