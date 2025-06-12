Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong shares shelved 'I Get Around' cover in honor of Brian Wilson

ABC/Paula Lobo
By Josh Johnson

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has unearthed a shelved cover he recorded of The Beach Boys song "I Get Around" in honor of the late Brian Wilson.

"I recorded a cover of 'I Get Around' a few years ago.. never got to share it," Armstrong says. "One of my all time favorite songs ever."

You can listen to Armstrong's cover via his Instagram.

Wilson's passing was announced by his family on Wednesday. He was 82.

Dave Matthews Band also paid tribute to Wilson with a cover of The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" during their concert Wednesday in Wantagh, New York. Additionally, the set included a cover of Sly and the Family Stone's "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)" in honor of the late Sly Stone, who died Monday at age 82.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!