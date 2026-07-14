Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong teams up with Marshall for signature amp

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has teamed up with Marshall to create his own signature amp.

The Billie Joe Armstrong 1959BJA was previewed during Green Day's performance ahead of Super Bowl 60 in February. It comes in a baby-blue finish inspired by the "American Idiot" rocker's very first guitar, nicknamed Blue. It features a custom "Dookie Mod" inspired by the tone of Green Day's breakout 1994 album.

According to a press release, "The result is a classic plexi with modern performance flexibility delivering increased gain, tighter lows and the saturated punch that brings Billie’s signature sound into a modern stage-ready format."

"Billie Joe's guitar sound is instantly [recognizable]," says Marshall Culture marketing director Steph Carter in a statement. "From the moment you hear those opening chords on Dookie, you know exactly who it is. Working with Billie to create an amp that captures that punch, aggression and clarity was an incredible project for our team."

"I'm so overjoyed to have my own signature Marshall amp," Armstrong adds. "These amps have been a part of my musical life, from my heroes down to little old me. Turn it the f*** up!!"

The amp is set to be released July 21. Marshall will celebrate its arrival with a performance by Armstrong's side project The Coverups at the Roxy club in Los Angeles on July 20.

Green Day, meanwhile, is preparing for the release of their new movie, NIMRODS, which hits theaters Aug. 14. Its accompanying soundtrack drops July 31.

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