Green Day teases ﻿'American Idiot﻿' 20th anniversary edition

Reprise Records

By Josh Johnson

Green Day is teasing a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2004 album, American Idiot.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the trio writes, "Can you hear the sound of hysteria?" — a reference to a lyric from the title track.

"More info on the American Idiot 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition coming tomorrow," they add.

American Idiot will officially turn 20 on Sept. 21. Arriving during a relative decline in their popularity, American Idiot reinvigorated Green Day's career, earning six-time Platinum certification from the RIAA and spawning hits in the title track, "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "Holiday" and "Wake Me up When September Ends."

Green Day's also been celebrating American Idiot's upcoming milestone by playing the album in full on their current tour. They're also playing 1994's Dookie in its entirety in honor of its 30th anniversary.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

