Green Day teases ﻿'Warning﻿' 25th anniversary plans

'Warning' album artwork. (Reprise Records)
By Josh Johnson

Is Green Day planning something special for the 25th anniversary of Warning?

The band's sixth studio effort will officially hit the quarter-century mark on Friday. In a video posted Tuesday, the trio teases the upcoming milestone.

"WARNING," the caption reads. "Warning: 25 is almost here."

Originally released on Oct. 3, 2000, Warning was initially considered a commercial disappointment — it was the first Green Day album to not get certified at least Platinum by the RIAA since their Diamond breakout album Dookie was released in 1994. However, it still spawned one of Green Day's most-played songs live in the single "Minority."

Following Warning, Green Day regained their footing in the eyes of fans and critics with their next album, 2004's seminal American Idiot.

