Green Day shares new "The American Dream Is Killing Me" teaser

Green Day has shared a new teaser video on their website TheAmericanDreamIsKillingMe.com.

The black-and-white clip shows a person standing in front of a burning car and throwing an object through a glass window as a guitar riff plays in the background.

Green Day first launched TheAmericanDreamIsKillingMe.com on October 1 — which, of course, is when September ends — with a video of frontman Billie Joe Armstrong waking up in bed and looking at a calendar with the date October 24 circled.

The most recent Green Day album is 2020's Father of All... The group also just put out a 30th anniversary of their 1994 breakout record, Dookie, in September.

